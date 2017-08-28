Win Tickets To See Rob Schneider Live At Foxwoods

Rob Schneider is coming to the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on September 8th and we want to send you to see the show!

Emmy-nominated actor Rob Schneider is known the world over for his trademark blend of character and comedic acting. Schneider is currently filming The Ridiculous Six with Adam Sandler. The Ridiculous Six will be the first feature film distributed by Netflix. This film marks the eighteenth collaboration between the Sandler and Schneider. Their longtime friendship has spanned some twenty-five years and produced comedic hits such as Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess With The Zohan, 50 First Dates, Big Daddy and The Waterboy.

Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, produced several films written by and starring Schneider, including Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, which was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000, The Hot Chick and The Animal. Schneider has appeared in 50 films.

