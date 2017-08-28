Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

We’re diving into the best, worst, and weirdest moments of the MTV VMAs in today’s Dirty Laundry!

The MTV VMAs happened last night, and Pink’s performance was amazing! She’s in incredible shape… especially considering she just had her second baby not long ago!

Kendrick Lamar opened the show, but the biggest let down of the night was Katy Perry. She wasn’t funny, her jokes fell flat… Ellen Degeneres’ face said it all– the camera kept cutting to her, blank-faced and unresponsive to any of Katy’s antics. So they probably won’t be bringing Ms. Perry back as a host anytime soon.

Fifth Harmony performed, too… and it got kind of weird. There used to be five members of the group, of course, until Camilla left. And it might still be a sore subject, because during their VMAs performance there were five silhouettes up on stage, and they violently ripped one down!

Lorde had the flu, so she couldn’t perform, but they let her get on stage anyway and she just danced awkwardly with her dancers. It was kind of a trainwreck.

Logic’s performance, though, was great, and Katy ended the show with her new song “Swish Swish.”

Katy’s ex husband Russell Brand got married this weekend.

Ronda Rousey also got married this weekend, on the big fight night.

Speaking of the big fight, Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor and he partied at a strip club called Girl Collection.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla welcomed a second child, a girl named August. Wonder if they put it up on Facebook… LOL.

Dancing With The Stars is coming back, and we will find out next Tuesday who all the dancers are. Although some dancers have started to leak, including Nick and Vanessa Lachey. They should be able to turn the heat up to at least 98 degrees, right?

Weekend Box Office:

1. The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10 million

2. Annabelle Creation $7.3 million

3. Leap $5 million

Did people not go to the movies this weekend???