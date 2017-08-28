Hartford Helps Houston - Here's How You Can Help! Read More

Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry

We’re diving into the best, worst, and weirdest moments of the MTV VMAs in today’s Dirty Laundry!

pink kevin winter getty images Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The MTV VMAs happened last night, and Pink’s performance was amazing! She’s in incredible shape… especially considering she just had her second baby not long ago!

kendrick frederick m brown getty images Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

Photo: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar opened the show, but the biggest let down of the night was Katy Perry. She wasn’t funny, her jokes fell flat… Ellen Degeneres’ face said it all– the camera kept cutting to her, blank-faced and unresponsive to any of Katy’s antics. So they probably won’t be bringing Ms. Perry back as a host anytime soon.

gettyimages 840035186 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Fifth Harmony performed, too… and it got kind of weird. There used to be five members of the group, of course, until Camilla left. And it might still be a sore subject, because during their VMAs performance there were five silhouettes up on stage, and they violently ripped one down!

gettyimages 840150172 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by Christopher Polk/MTV1617/Getty Images for MTV)

Lorde had the flu, so she couldn’t perform, but they let her get on stage anyway and she just danced awkwardly with her dancers. It was kind of a trainwreck.

Logic’s performance, though, was great, and Katy ended the show with her new song “Swish Swish.”

gettyimages 663679490 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by GC Images/GC Images)

Katy’s ex husband Russell Brand got married this weekend.

gettyimages 584448704 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Ronda Rousey also got married this weekend, on the big fight night.

gettyimages 840870466 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images )

Speaking of the big fight, Floyd Mayweather beat Conor McGregor and he partied at a strip club called Girl Collection.

gettyimages 512267530 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla welcomed a second child, a girl named August. Wonder if they put it up on Facebook… LOL.

gettyimages 693985960 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Dancing With The Stars is coming back, and we will find out next Tuesday who all the dancers are. Although some dancers have started to leak, including Nick and Vanessa Lachey. They should be able to turn the heat up to at least 98 degrees, right?

gettyimages 630284578 Dirty Laundry 8/28/17: Inside The MTV VMAs

(Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images)

Weekend Box Office:

1. The Hitman’s Bodyguard $10 million
2. Annabelle Creation $7.3 million
3. Leap $5 million

Did people not go to the movies this weekend???

More from Gina J
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Listen Now: The Fame Files
New Season!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live