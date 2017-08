Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 8-27-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

Missed a song from last week? Check out our past playlists here.

9 AM

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

HEAD OVER FEET-Alanis Morissette

HEY THERE DELILAH-Plain White T’s

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

STRONGER-Kelly Clarkson

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

EX’S & OH’S-Elle King

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

JUST YOU & I-Tom Walker

COUNTING BLUE CARS-Dishwalla

LITTLE TALKS-Of Monsters & Men

10 AM

MARVIN GAYE-Charlie Puth

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

SUDDENLY I SEE-KT Tunstall

GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer

CLOSER-Conor Maynard

DAUGHTERS-John Mayer

I’M YOURS-Jason Mraz

IF YOU’RE GONE-Matchbox 20

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

LIFE AFTER YOU-Daughtry

RUDE-Magic

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

11 AM

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

YELLOW-Coldplay

STAY WITH ME-Sam Smith

CAN I BE HIM-James Arthur

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

ELEANOR RIGBY-The Fray

SEMI-CHARMED LIFE-Third Eye Blind

THIS LOVE-Maroon 5

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

COOL KIDS-Echosmith

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

RADIOACTIVE-Imagine Dragons

