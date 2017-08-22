Win Tickets To See Lorde Live at Mohegan Sun

Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

Lorde is coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, April 7, 2018 and we want to send you to see the show.

Tickets are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and any Ticketmaster outlet, but we want you to win them right here.

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company each morning this week, and know the CODE WORD: ROYALS.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696, know the code word, and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.  Discover even more unlimited possibilities at DUO, Mohegan Sun’s new, ultra-hip, high-energy Blackjack lounge, open Fridays and Saturdays.

Don’t forget to watch Lorde on Sunday as she performs on the VMAs!

