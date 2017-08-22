MELT Monday: Health & Fitness Mistakes We Make

Joe Carabase from MELT Fitness is here to help us get into shape with some fitness tips every MELT Monday with Gina J!

This week, it’s all about mistakes people make with their health and fitness.

Not Eating ENOUGH Calories!

A lot of people are undereating which actually causes you to store belly fat. To identify how many calories you should have, pick out what your ideal body weight is, and multiply it by either 11 (if you are not active at all), 12 (if you’re moderately active), or 13 (if you’re super active) – it’s a pretty accurate way to determine your ideal calorie intake.

Not Drinking Enough Water!

You should drink .55 times your body weight in ounces of water. Add some herbs or lemon or something to enhance the flavor if you need.

Eat More Green Veggies!

Get leaner and feel better! Eat spinach, broccoli, kale – if you can at least get 3 servings a day, you’ll eat less, you’ll feel better and get more nutrients. There’s fiber in it and it detoxifies your body.

For more information, contact Joe at MeltWorkout.com!