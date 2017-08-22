Dirty Laundry 8/21/17: Remembering Jerry Lewis

We say goodbye to Jerry Lewis, and Bonnie Tyler had a big win during the eclipse… Donald Trump? Not so much. Get all the details in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Jerry Lewis, the legendary comedian, actor, singer, director and philanthropist, has died at the age of 91 yesterday from natural causes at his home in Vegas.

Donald Trump stared right into the sun today during the eclipse! Bonnie Tyler, best known for her 1983 song “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” was joined by Joe Jonas, who will serve as her backup band to performed the song on Royal Caribbean’s week-long Total Eclipse cruise.

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay and fiance Bryan Abasolo, celebrated their engagement in Miami Beach Saturday night at a little place called Bodega Taqueria y Tequila… with 3 other contestants from her season tagging along for the ride.

Justin Bieber isn’t friends with Floyd Mayweather anymore and Floyd is MAD! Sources are saying that the Hillsong Church have been counseling Justin for months on taking a hard look at his friends and pulling back from those who are bad influences… looks like he won’t be at the fight this week in Floyd’s corner.

Tommy Lee and his girlfriend joined the mile high club this weekend in an AA bathroom and it was caught on video… Tommy came out first from the bathroom and then the girlfriend. No complaints were filed.

Bill Cosby announced Monday that the same lawyer who won an acquittal for Michael Jackson on molestation charges, Thomas Mesereau, will rep him as he heads for a retrial in November.

Season 25 of Dancing With the Stars is back on September 18th and it looks like they’ll have one of the Property Brothers on it…

The Jersey Shore reunion road trip last night was tooooo short and it kinda boring. Vinny and Ronnie didn’t even bother to show up.

Weekend box office: