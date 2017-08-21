Win Tickets To Evanescence LIVE at Foxwoods Resort Casino

Evanescence is coming to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday November 3rd, and we want to send you to see the show!

EVANESCENCE return this fall with SYNTHESIS, their fourth studio album, slated for a Fall 2017 release. The group announced the “Synthesis Live” tour will launch this fall beginning October 14. Like the album, “Synthesis Live” will feature a reimagining of some of EVANESCENCE’s best-loved songs with the spotlight on full orchestra, electronics combined with the band and Amy Lee’s virtuoso piano and voice.

“This is a total passion project for me. There are so many layers in our music, underneath the huge drums and guitars,” explains AMY LEE of EVANESCENCE. “I’ve always wanted to shine a light on some of the gorgeous David Campbell arrangements and programming elements in our songs, and that idea snowballed into completely re-doing them with full orchestra, not just strings, elaborate programming and experimentation. This will be our first time touring with orchestra and I’m so excited to perform this way-really focus on the vocals, and the emotion and the story we’ve built over the years. I’m also really excited about the new material on the album. Besides the two new songs, there are some really beautiful instrumental in-between moments. The whole thing flows like a big, dynamic soundtrack.”

Every ticket sold will come with a download of the new album, SYNTHESIS when it is released later this fall. As an added bonus, ticket buyers will also receive songs from the album prior to the album’s release date, beginning with a stunning new reworking of the band’s biggest hit, “Bring Me To Life,” which will be available for download to all ticket buyers as well as on streaming services and in digital stores.

The two-time, GRAMMY® Award-winning group is currently in the studio finishing the new album through August with producers Will Hunt and orchestra arranger and composer David Campbell. In addition to the re-imagined catalog songs, the forthcoming SYNTHESIS album will feature two new EVANESCENCE songs.

2017 promises to be the biggest year for EVANESCENCE yet, as their intense live performances and timeless songwriting combined with a powerful live orchestra and electronics will truly deliver a transcendent experience.

