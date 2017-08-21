TICBeachHouse: John Mayer Talks Connecticut, Big 4-0

Gina J caught up with John Mayer at the TIC Beach House to talk about his come-up, his imminent 40th birthday, and performing at home in Connecticut!

On playing shows at home in CT:

It’s one my favorites, you come back and touch the stone of where you grew up… it’s always special to play music in the place you most dreamed about playing music.

On knowing he wanted to be a musician when he was a kid:

It’s actually a little more zen to NOT know what you want to do when you’re thirteen… because when you find out what you want to do, it opens up all of the challenges to actually do it. But I never devoted myself to any other challenge in terms of career than that, so it wasn’t like having to try four or five other things before finding what I love, so there’s a great joy in finding what you love when you’re really young.

On his 40th birthday plans:

I’m usually not an event guy. I don’t usually spend money on experiences; I’m more like give me the cash equivalency. But I am gonna go absolutely bonkers over the top for my 40th birthday. It’s gonna make me sick to my nuts when I look at the number at the end of it. But I feel like when your age has a zero at the end of it, you should be able to go nuts. I’m gonna challenge myself to spend money on an experience.

