In Honor of the Solar Eclipse–Worst Music Videos of the 1980’s

By Christine Lee

In honor of today’s total solar eclipse, EVERYONE is talking about Bonnie Tyler’s song, Total Eclipse of the Heart.

Well, I went and watched the music video and nearly fell out of my chair from the horror of it all. Yes, there IS a reason I blacked out all the terrible 80’s music videos, one of them being Total Eclipse of the Heart.

Don’t believe me? Judge for yourself…

Glutton for punishment? Here’s more really terrible 80’s music videos (hint, Bonnie makes the list)…

I know back then we thought those videos were totally rad, man.

At least most of the music has stood the test of time even if the videos haven’t!

More from Christine Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Listen Now: The Fame Files
New Season!

Listen Live