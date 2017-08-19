Happy and Healthy Kids Fly Safe With Moana!

It’s always something Big when artists come to Connecticut for a concert, to shop, or just passing through. It’s an entirely different clam shell when Moana makes an appearance. Since it’s set to be a hot one tomorrow, Sunday, August 20, treat the little ones to meet Disney’s Moana! She is heading down to Sky Zone of Wallingford for Character Toddler Time, part of their End of Summer Beach Party! No telling if Maui will accompany her to the Beach Party as well, but if not, the kids are sure to be pleased to get a hug from the beautiful, yet sassy, Moana herself!