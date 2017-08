Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 8-20-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

GONE, GONE, GONE-Phillip Phillips

BACK TO DECEMBER-Taylor Swift

THE SCIENTIST-Coldplay

ANGEL IN BLUE JEANS-Train

APOLOGIZE-One Republic

11 BLOCKS-Wrabel

FINE BY ME-Andy Grammer

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

LULLABY-Shawn Mullins

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

HEAVEN-Los Lonely Boys

10 AM

7 YEARS-Lucas Graham

HARDER TO BREATHE-Maroon 5

MESSAGE IN A BIOTTLE-John Mayer

TAKE IT ALL BACK-Judah & The Lion

WONDER-Natalie Merchant

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

HOW YOU REMIND ME-Nickelback

CLARITY-Zedd f/Foxes

I WILL WAIT-Mumford & Sons

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

MR. KNOW IT ALL-Kelly Clarkson

LET IT GO-James Bay

11 AM

OVER MY HEAD-The Fray

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

REALIZE-Colbie Caillat

CAN I BE HIM-James Arthur

WAKE ME UP-Aloe Blacc

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

POMPEII-Bastille

THE REASON-Hoobastank

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL-Ed Sheeran

UNWELL-Matchbox 20

GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer

SUMMER BREEZE-Jason Mraz

