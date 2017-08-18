MELT Monday: Joe Carabase Talks Summer Fitness Slacking

M.E.L.T. Fitness—an acronym for More Energy Less Time—is a 30-minute workout designed for people of all fitness levels. Joe Carabase stopped by to chat with Gina J about tips for getting out of that summer rut!

Gina fell off the workout wagon and as summer coming to an end, you may realize you’ve been struggling with your health and fitness as well. Joe says it’s one of the hardest times to stay in shape. “You should enjoy a BBQ and ice cream, but the key is balance.”

And September is a hard month for moms as the children head back to school. “Start small; do one little activity. Set a timer for five minutes. Do squats or whatever – every little bit of progress makes you feel better!” Then set a goal of how much you want to accomplish in a week. Also, try to get to bed early, which helps for fat loss.

Joe will join Gina every ‘MELT Monday’ each week to talk about all the different ways you can stay active and feel better.

