Matt Munson Talks Premiere of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

Bachelor in Paradise has begun and Matt Munson—who we met on The Bachelorette—stopped by to chat with Gina J about what went down this week!

On his date with Jasmine:

Matt dressed in drag, but many didn’t like his shoe choice. “It didn’t match with dress.”

Also, Gina thinks he was nervous in the hot tub because he kept touching his ear!

“Is that my ‘tell’?”

And Gina called him out! “You aren’t into her because you went to sleep! If you were, you would’ve stayed up.”

On DeMario and Corinne and the assault allegations, which shut down production:

“He’s relieved he was able to salvage his summer and not have his reputation tarnished. He’s not what the media made him out to be.”

Also, Corinne’s credibility was questioned when she lied about having a boyfriend and only went on the show for the fame.

On what’s coming up:

“The door is revolving; there’s some good stuff coming up.”

And Matt will endure Gina’s wrath if he continues to lead on Jasmine without telling her he’s not interested.

Will he fess up? You gotta tune in and see!

Watch Bachelor In Paradise on Monday and Tuesday at 8:00 on ABC!