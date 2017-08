We often talk about things being the best ever, but this really is THE BEST EVER.

Wednesday night the Boston Red Sox welcomed a Jimmy Fund patient to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

That pitch was just a bit outside and provided us with one of the greatest things you will ever see on a baseball diamond.

The unfortunate recipient of that pitch was photographer Tony Capobianco and the picture he took JUST before impact is perfect.