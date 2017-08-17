Dirty Laundry 8/18/17: Taylor Swift’s Charitable Promise

What do Taylor Swift and Law & Order: SVU have in common? More than you might think… That story and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Taylor Swift had promised to donate money to charities that help survivors of sexual assault and she already did…she made a donation to the Joyful Heart Foundation which was founded by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. Taylor is a big fan of the show and even named her cat Detective Olivia Benson after Hargitay’s character. Mariska was also in Taylor’s Bad Blood music video. As for the Denver DJ that lost in the case he can’t find another radio job and is offering to work for free!

Not a great idea to get someone’s initials tattooed on your body after dating for a short period of time. Just ask Blac Chyna now ex Mechie…she dumped him after 2 months of dating because he kept flirting with other women on social media. He got her initials tattooed behind his ear.

The American Idol reboot still haven’t signed judges besides Katy Perry and there’s only 6 weeks until cameras roll. None of the previous front-runners — Lionel Richie (wants $10 million but they want to pay $5 million), Charlie Puth, Luke Bryan or Keith Urban — are any closer to signing than they were a few weeks ago.

Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a stunt for the new Mission: Impossible movie … and production is officially on hold until he makes a full recovery.

Luis Fonsi told Good Morning America today that the lyrics to his smash hit, “Despacito,” came to him in his sleep. “I woke up one morning with ‘Despacito na na na na na na Puerto Rico,'” Fonsi said with a laugh. “I didn’t know how I wanted to produce it, so it took a little bit to kind of get that perfect hybrid between pop and urban. Then I called my buddy Daddy Yankee who was a big part of this record and he added his magic and it all came together.”

Bachelor Nation can expect to see the next Bachelor announced by the end of Bachelor in Paradise‘s season in September, with season 22 set to premiere in January 2018.

ABC and Warner Bros are officially developing a live-action sitcom version of The Jetsons, the futuristic cartoon series that ran from 1962 to 1963, and then again from 1985 to 1987.

Madonna turned 59 yesterday and she rode in on horseback to her party in Italy! Madonna is releasing her MDNA Skin care line in the US after it was launched 3 years ago in Japan… get it on barneys.com