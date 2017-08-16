The Muppets Detail First-Ever Full-Length Live Shows

By Scott T. Sterling

The L.A. Philharmonic has announced the initial details of the Muppets’ upcoming live shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, which will be the first full-length concerts from the legendary puppets.

Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, The Great Gonzo, Sam Eagle, Pepé the King Prawn and even the show’s revered hecklers, Statler and Waldorf, will all be a part of the shows scheduled for September 8-10.

Each show will also conclude with a spectacular fireworks finale.

“This will be moi’s greatest performance ever, and I guarantee that all of you who are there at the Hollywood Bowl will rave and brag about it for the rest of your lives,” Miss Piggy said in a video announcement of the shows. “And those who are not there, will have to lie about being there. So, don’t lie, be there and experience moi in person.”

See Miss Piggy’s announcement, as well as a statement from hecklers Statler and Waldorf, below.