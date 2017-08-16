Adam Lambert Has New Music ‘In The Works!’

August 16, 2017 4:34 PM By Lisa Gold
Filed Under: Adam Lambert, lisa gold, Queen
Photo by Lisa Gold

Fresh off the North American leg of the Queen + Adam Lambert tour, the ridiculously handsome ‘Ghost Town’ singer hit Out Magazine‘s Out Power 50 gala and talked to Too Fab about what’s next!

 

On his new music: 
I have new music in the works! It’s being mixed and finalized and conceptualized. I’m still trying to figure out how and when I’m gonna drop it. (OMGGG!)

On being on a short break from the Q+AL Tour
I got home three days ago (at press time) and I’m just taking a breath. I got my dog [Pharaoh] from my dad’s house down in San Diego, so that’s been kind of the highlight of the week.

On latest single ‘Two Fux’ 
It was inspired a lot by Freddie Mercury; his spirit and his rockstar attitude. And I’d recorded it for my project on the horizon, but I just decided to put it out early ahead of the tour with Queen and people are loving it!

 

On the reboot of American Idol
I do love American Idol, obviously, the show gave me my start. And I had an amazing experience on it. I think Katy’s gonna be a great judge on it and I can’t wait to see what they do with the show to revamp it!

I am READYYY! Gimme ALL THE ADAM VOCALS! He always slays my pants off. Also, Adam saying words is 😍😍

–Lisa Gold, 96.5 TIC

Follow Adam Lambert on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Follow 96.5 TIC on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram
Follow Lisa Gold on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (violetfeline)

 

 

More from Lisa Gold
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 96.5 TIC FM – Hartford’s Best Variety

Listen Now: The Fame Files
New Season!

Listen Live