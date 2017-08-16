Adam Lambert Has New Music ‘In The Works!’

Fresh off the North American leg of the Queen + Adam Lambert tour, the ridiculously handsome ‘Ghost Town’ singer hit Out Magazine‘s Out Power 50 gala and talked to Too Fab about what’s next!

On his new music:

I have new music in the works! It’s being mixed and finalized and conceptualized. I’m still trying to figure out how and when I’m gonna drop it. (OMGGG!)

On being on a short break from the Q+AL Tour

I got home three days ago (at press time) and I’m just taking a breath. I got my dog [Pharaoh] from my dad’s house down in San Diego, so that’s been kind of the highlight of the week.

On latest single ‘Two Fux’

It was inspired a lot by Freddie Mercury; his spirit and his rockstar attitude. And I’d recorded it for my project on the horizon, but I just decided to put it out early ahead of the tour with Queen and people are loving it!

On the reboot of American Idol:

I do love American Idol, obviously, the show gave me my start. And I had an amazing experience on it. I think Katy’s gonna be a great judge on it and I can’t wait to see what they do with the show to revamp it!

I am READYYY! Gimme ALL THE ADAM VOCALS! He always slays my pants off. Also, Adam saying words is 😍😍

