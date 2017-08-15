Donate School Supplies, Get FREE Admission To Six Flags New England

This Wednesday (August 16) is National Roller Coaster Day, so where better to celebrate than Six Flags New England! The Coaster Capital of New England is home to 13 roller coaster experiences… and here’s how you can go for FREE while helping students in need!

Six Flags New England is partnering with the United Way of Pioneer Valley to help “keep kids on track” this school year.

-Guests who bring in 6-19 school supply items will receive $20.17 off the Main Gate admission price.

-Guests who donate 20 or more items, will receive free admission to the park valid August, 16 only.

All school supplies collected will be donated to the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign, an annual program designed to grant disadvantaged children in the Springfield and Holyoke area access to everything they need to start a successful school year.

