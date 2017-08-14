Win Tickets To See Green Day Live

Green Day is coming to the XFinity Theater this August, and we want to send you to see the show.

Green Day is hitting the road for the Revolution Radio North American Tour this summer. Along with special guest Catfish and the Bottlemen, they’re making a stop at the XFinity Theater in Hartford on August 29th.

Grammy® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day today announced the Revolution Radio summer tour, kicking off on August 1st in Auburn, WA and hitting amphitheaters, stadiums, and arenas across the country. UK based band Catfish and the Bottlemen will support all dates. As part of the run, the band will also perform for the first time at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Dates and on-sale information for those shows will be revealed in the coming weeks. See below for a complete list of confirmed dates.

Tickets are on sale now through LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with Craig and Company!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Craig and Company all this week. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

Tickets On Sale Now

Livenation.com

Aug 29 / Xfinity Theatre

Tkts $89.50. $49.50

Lawn $30