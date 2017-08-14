Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

August 14, 2017 9:45 PM By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry
(Photo by Donna Ward/WireImage)

Tom Cruise seems to have gotten hurt on the set of his next movie! Plus, another Kardashian spinoff bites the dust! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry…

Tom Cruise was injured on the set of Mission Impossible 6… he tried twice to jump from one building to another but hit the building hard.  He was seen limping away… and a female stuntwoman was killed on the set of Deadpool 2.

gettyimages 504441596 Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Katy Perry was at Ed Sheeran’s concert in L.A. on Saturday with ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom.  They had broken up in earlier this year…

gettyimages 823232958 Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

(Photo by Smallz & Raskind/Getty Images)

WWE’s Ric Flair, 68, is in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery… he was admitted to the hospital early Saturday morning and the situation has gotten more serious… it’s a heart related issue.

gettyimages 677062092 Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

(Photo by Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Shonda Rhimes just signed a deal with Netflix and is leaving ABC… she’s the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder.  The shows will remain airing on ABC but she will develop new projects exclusively for Netflix.

gettyimages 674147614 Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott had a private orchestra perform for Kylie’s birthday last week and he bought her a $60,000 diamond butterfly necklace…which isn’t something I can see her wearing…

gettyimages 831171554 Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images)

Kardashian spinoffs are dropping like flies! Back in May, TMZ reported Kris Jenner was the executive producer of a new show starring Scott Disick called Royally Flipped where Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex would remodel houses… but it looks like the Disick was “dull” and “boring” so TV execs cancelled the entire thing.

mel b tommaso boddigetty images1 Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Months after splitting from husband Stephen Belafonte, it looks like Mel B is dating a Beverly Hills cop for the past few months.  Over 10 years ago, Mel B dated Eddie Murphy, star of the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop. They share a daughter, Angel, 10.

annabelle 2 Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

Image courtesy Warner Bros Pictures

Weeknd box office:

  1. Annabelle: Creation$35 million
  2. Dunkirk $10.9 million
  3. The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature $8.3 million
