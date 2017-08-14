Dirty Laundry 8/14/17: Tom Cruise Injured???

Tom Cruise seems to have gotten hurt on the set of his next movie! Plus, another Kardashian spinoff bites the dust! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry…

Tom Cruise was injured on the set of Mission Impossible 6… he tried twice to jump from one building to another but hit the building hard. He was seen limping away… and a female stuntwoman was killed on the set of Deadpool 2.

Katy Perry was at Ed Sheeran’s concert in L.A. on Saturday with ex-boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. They had broken up in earlier this year…

WWE’s Ric Flair, 68, is in a medically induced coma and is preparing for surgery… he was admitted to the hospital early Saturday morning and the situation has gotten more serious… it’s a heart related issue.

Shonda Rhimes just signed a deal with Netflix and is leaving ABC… she’s the creator of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder. The shows will remain airing on ABC but she will develop new projects exclusively for Netflix.

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott had a private orchestra perform for Kylie’s birthday last week and he bought her a $60,000 diamond butterfly necklace…which isn’t something I can see her wearing…

Kardashian spinoffs are dropping like flies! Back in May, TMZ reported Kris Jenner was the executive producer of a new show starring Scott Disick called Royally Flipped where Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex would remodel houses… but it looks like the Disick was “dull” and “boring” so TV execs cancelled the entire thing.

Months after splitting from husband Stephen Belafonte, it looks like Mel B is dating a Beverly Hills cop for the past few months. Over 10 years ago, Mel B dated Eddie Murphy, star of the 1984 film Beverly Hills Cop. They share a daughter, Angel, 10.

Weeknd box office: