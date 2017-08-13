Zip Tips For A Healthy, Fit You!

Pop Singer Rihanna knows that maintaining a healthy diet is the key to being happy and fit. That’s my she stick to 5 small meals a day to do so. How can you be like Rihanna? You know there’s an old wedding adage that goes something like this: Something Old, Something New, and Something Blue. Well, apparently the same applies to health and wellness! Whether your goal to is to work toward a tight tummy, or to pack your kids a healthy, sustainable lunch for the 2017-18 school year, following this Healthy adage will steer you on your way to a more happy and healthy life. One should pack three plastic baggies: 1) Contents should include Something Sweet, preferably blueberries, grapes, strawberries, Craisins, or apple slices. 2)Content should include Something Crunchy, popular items include peanuts, Cheez-Its, or crackers. And finally, your third baggie, 3) should include Something you can spoon, usually yogurt or apple sauce.

Photo by Taaz.com