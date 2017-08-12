Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 8-13-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!
9 AM
SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran
DEMONS-Imagine Dragons
WE ARE YOUNG-Fun
MR. JONES-Counting Crows
BUDAPEST-George Ezra
AM I WRONG-Nico & Vinz
PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson
FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script
HER DIAMONDS-Rob Thomas
WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists
CRAZY-Gnarls Barkley
HOW’S IT GONNA BE-Third Eye Blind
10 AM
SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur
HEAD OVER FEET-Alanis Morissette
TOO CLOSE-Alex Clare
YOU & I-Tom Walker
DROPS OF JUPITER-Train
STITCHES-Shawn Mendes
DON’T WANNA KNOW-Maroon 5
ATTENTION-Charlie Puth
WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele
HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray
BLACK BALLOON-Goo Goo Dolls
GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer
11 AM
UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors
NO SUCH THING-John Mayer
SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow
HOW WOULD YOU FEEL-Ed Sheeran
COUNTING STARS-One Republic
CHEAP THRILLS-Sia
SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5
HOME-Phillip Phillips
CAN I BE HIM-James Arthur
RIPTIDE-Vance Joy
RUDE-Magic
BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons
