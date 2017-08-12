Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 8-13-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

DEMONS-Imagine Dragons

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

MR. JONES-Counting Crows

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

AM I WRONG-Nico & Vinz

PIECE BY PIECE-Kelly Clarkson

FOR THE FIRST TIME-The Script

HER DIAMONDS-Rob Thomas

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

CRAZY-Gnarls Barkley

HOW’S IT GONNA BE-Third Eye Blind

10 AM

SAY YOU WON’T LET GO-James Arthur

HEAD OVER FEET-Alanis Morissette

TOO CLOSE-Alex Clare

YOU & I-Tom Walker

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

STITCHES-Shawn Mendes

DON’T WANNA KNOW-Maroon 5

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray

BLACK BALLOON-Goo Goo Dolls

GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer

11 AM

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

NO SUCH THING-John Mayer

SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL-Ed Sheeran

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

CHEAP THRILLS-Sia

SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5

HOME-Phillip Phillips

CAN I BE HIM-James Arthur

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

RUDE-Magic

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

