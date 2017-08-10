Paul McCartney, Bono, Pharrell, More Speak on Climate Change

By Abby Hassler

Former Vice President Al Gore released An Inconvenient Truth in 2006 and has been tirelessly fighting climate change around the world since this time. The follow-up film, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, hit theaters July 28.

Related: Ringo Starr Discusses Paul McCartney Collaboration on New Album

In a new video to promote the film and its message, numerous high-profile celebrities shared why they are “inconvenient” to help save the planet. Paul McCartney, Bono, Pharrell Williams, Camila Cabello, Andra Day, Ryan Tedder, Adam Levine, DNCE, The Chainsmokers, Jennifer Hudson, Rainn Wilson, Shailene Woodley, Randy Jackson and Steve Aoki are all featured in the new clip.

Watch “Why I’m Inconvenient” below.