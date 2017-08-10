Matt Munson Weighs In On ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale With Gina J

Matt Munson joined Gina J to break down the finale of The Bachelorette and talk about what’s next!

Gina: Rachel got a lot of criticism for not choosing Peter; people are saying she just wanted the ring!

Matt: I think the mature woman in her realized [she] set out on this journey to find a husband and wanted to find someone in the same place; on the same wavelength and if Peter wasn’t on that wavelength, then I think that attraction was lost in the process for him and I think it allowed her to refocus on Bryan.

Gina: And he proposed to her not once but twice! And that pear-shaped, teardrop ring – I was not a fan of that ring.

Matt: Seems like you’re not alone in that.

Gina: And she’s getting criticism because she told Chris Harrison about the wedding and said that they’re just taking it slow, getting to know each other and people are saying, “Well, isn’t that what Peter wanted with you?”

Matt: If you’re Peter and you know you want to eventually be married to this woman, at least let her know you’re willing to do it.

Gina: I think for her, she’s been down this path before with other men and never got the ring.

Matt: Weren’t you more of a Bryan fan? And now it seems like you’re moving over to Peter’s side.

Gina: I feel bad for Peter in a way, and yeah, part of me thinks he’s never gonna be ready, he’s a commitment-phobe, so yeah, dump Peter, go for hottie Bryan.

Matt: Now feel bad for him and you see him be vulnerable, so you wanna see him on The Bachelor.

