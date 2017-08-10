John Mayer, Carlos Santana Honor Glen Campbell with Tributes

By Robyn Collins

John Mayer happened to be playing Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, August 8, the day that country superstar Glen Campbell died. The 81-year-old lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease and Mayer was in the right place at the right time to honor the legend.

Mayer played an acoustic version of Campbell’s “Gentle On My Mind,” introducing the hit as his “favorite song in the world.” He warned the audience that it would be played with more “love than precision.”

He added that he had wanted to pay his respects to the “Rhinestone Cowboy” with that song when he died.

Carlos Santana also honored Campbell last night, reports Billboard. During a show in Detroit, Santana played a cover of Campbell’s “By The Time I Get To Phoenix.” After he finished the song, he said, “That was for a brother that went home. That was for Glen Campbell.”

Watch John Mayer play “Gentle on My Mind” below: