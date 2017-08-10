Dirty Laundry 8/9/17: The ‘World Of Dance’ Winners Are…

August 10, 2017 10:55 AM By Gina J
Filed Under: Dirty Laundry

J.Lo’s World of Dance crowns its winners, Kylie Jenner makes some serious bank, Usher says the girl suing him isn’t his type, and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Jennifer Lopez’s show World of Dance aired its finale, and the Les Twins won a million dollars last night! Warren and Larry were always posting videos up in Jay-Z and Beyonce saw them, and they love the way they dance so they brought them on tour.

gettyimages 818582210 Dirty Laundry 8/9/17: The World Of Dance Winners Are...

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood)

According to Kris Jenner, the Kylie cosmetics lip kit supposedly has sold four hundred twenty million dollars in eighteen months. It’s projected to become a billion dollar company by 2022. There have been problems, though… people were getting their lip kits and they were empty!

gettyimages 826817722 Dirty Laundry 8/9/17: The World Of Dance Winners Are...

(Photo by starzfly/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Blac Chyna had the cops called on her this morning. She went off on her neighbors because the neighbors had some construction going on at 9am. The noise reportedly woke up the baby, so the neighbors got scared when she was screaming at them, and they called the cops. They told her look, in L.A. they can do construction at 7am. Hello Blac Chyna– it’s the real world, and people work at nine o’clock in the morning!

usher credit kurt iswarienko Dirty Laundry 8/9/17: The World Of Dance Winners Are...

(Photo: Kurt Iswarienko)

Usher is telling his friends that the woman suing him for millions is not his type and he never slept with her. He did say “Hey maybe I did bring up on stage, I bring all diverse people up on stage, not just supermodels.” If found guilty Usher’s insurance company doesn’t have an S.T.D. policy to pay off the twenty million.

gettyimages 141270781 Dirty Laundry 8/9/17: The World Of Dance Winners Are...

Photo by: Herb Ball/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

David Hasselhoff is claiming they’re working on a reboot of Knight Rider. KITT!

Several Big Brother competitors are claiming that they’re being assaulted on the show by one of their fellow houseguests. Her name is Jessica Graf, and she thinks it’s funny to jam her fingers into their butts without their consent. Didn’t Tom Wopat get in a little trouble for this a couple weeks ago up in Massachusetts?? They’re describing this as a “deep oil change,” the guy’s bending over playing pool, and she’s going right up there checking for oil.

