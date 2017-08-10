Dirty Laundry 8/10/17: Taylor Takes The Stand

Taylor Swift testifies, Britney Spears has a scare on stage, and HBD to Kylie Jenner! These stories and more in today’s Dirty Laundry!

Taylor Swift took the stand to testify today in her butt groping trial but the sketches don’t look like her at all! Taylor testified that a Denver radio DJ “grabbed my ass underneath my skirt” while posing with Swift for a photo and stayed “latched on” to her bare ass. The DJ denies it and he was also in court…. here are the sketches…

Britney Spears was performing in Vegas last night and a guy jumped onstage but he was taken down quickly by security. Britney turned around and was shocked to see all the security… music stopped and she was heard asking “He’s got a gun?” to a guard. She was taken off stage while they got the situation under control.

Judge Judy has sold her TV library to CBS for a reported $95 MILLION… and maybe more. She also extended her run to 2021.

Happy 20th Birthday Kylie Jenner…her family threw her a party last night and had a cake with her face on it. Plus there was an ice sculpture of her body!!! The reality star took to Instagram to reveal that a portion of the proceeds from KylieCosmetics.com will go to the organization Teen Cancer America, helping raise awareness and help teens and young adults battling cancer.