Justin Timberlake Returns to Camp Winnipesaukee with Jimmy Fallon

By Abby Hassler

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon proudly tout their “best friends forever” relationship on and off Fallon’s Tonight Show stage. Last night (August 8), the pair released their latest installment of “Camp Winnipesaukee” with Billy Crystal and Keegan-Michael Key.

In the nerdy camp sketch, Fallon and Timberlake play braces-clad young boys who are struggling to fall asleep after “lights out” in their cabin. The two proceed to sing 4 Non Blonde’s hit song “What’s Up” and Gloria Estefan’s “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You.”

Key, playing the part of an agitated camp counselor, repeatedly tries to get them to quiet down with little luck. Toward the end of the sketch, Crystal shows up as “Billy from Camp Buttonwood.”

Watch the full clip below.