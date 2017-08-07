Justin Bieber Politely Warns Paparazzi to ‘Stay Clear’ of His Moving Vehicle

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber isn’t taking any more chances when it comes to paparazzi around his moving vehicles. The singer ran over a photographer as he left a Hillsong Church service in Beverly Hills two weeks ago.

The paparazzi, Maurice Lamont, is recovering and doesn’t want to press charges. He took to social media to insist that he was okay and that “accidents happen,” writing that Bieber is “a good kid,” according to Us Magazine.

With this incident in mind, Bieber was extremely cautious driving away from The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood last night (August 6), where he warned paparazzi to “stay clear” with a hand wave.

Check out the encounter below.