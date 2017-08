Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 8-6-17

The best acoustic cuts come your way Sunday morning starting at 9am Sunday morning. Click to listen live online!

9 AM

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

COLLIDE-Howie Day

GIRLS CHASE BOYS-Ingrid Michaelson

YOUR BODY IS A WONDERLAND-John Mayer

WE DON’T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

I’M NOT THE ONLY ONE-Sam Smith

MERCY-Shawn Mendes

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE-KT Tunstall

GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer

HOLD BACK THE RIVER-James Bay

ROLLING IN THE DEEP-Adele

STOP AND STARE-One Republic

10 AM

DRIVE BY-Train

FAST CAR-Tracy Chapman

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

LET HER GO-Passenger

ADIA-Sarah McLachlan

HOME-Phillip Phillips

SHUT UP AND DANCE-Walk The Moon

BUBBLY-Colbie Caillat

WISH I KNEW YOU-The Revivalists

HOW WOULD YOU FEEL-Ed Sheeran

I’M YOURS-Jason Mraz

CATCH MY BREATH-Kelly Clarkson

11 AM

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

ONE MORE NIGHT-Maroon 5

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

CAN I BE HIM-James Arthur

CLOCKS-Coldplay

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

FOLLOW THROUGH-Gavin DeGraw

POMPEII-Bastille

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

3AM-Matchbox 20

TAKE IT ALL BACK-Judah & The Lion

SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities

The Acoustic Sunrise is presented by Jefferson Radiology – where no one reads you like your radiologist!