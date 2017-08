Singer, songwriter, actor, and LGBT rights activist Cyndi Lauper has won awards at the GRAMMYs, Tonys, and Emmys (she just needs an Oscar to reach the coveted EGOT). She’s established herself as a pop culture icon, and as one of the greatest women of rock and roll. And she called Craig and Company to discuss her tour with Cher, growing up in Brooklyn, her EP Shine, and much more.