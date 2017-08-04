Gina J’s Dirty Laundry August 4, 2017

“Despacito” is now the most-watched video of all time! And are some of Trump’s fired staffers coming to the small screen? Find out, along with more stories in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s music video for “Despacito” is now the most watched video of all time on YouTube… since it’s release in January it’s been viewed almost 3 billion times!! Originally the record was from Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa‘s Fast & Furious 6 song “See You Again.”

Concerts sometimes get delayed for various reasons… but this is a new one! Matchbox 20 last night had a show in Tucson, Arizona but a swarm of a couple thousand bees swarmed the amphitheater!! Bee keepers arrived at the scene 30 minutes later to clear the flying insects out.

Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni Cornell did a tribute to her father and Chester Bennington by signing ‘Hallelujah’ with One Republic’s Ryan Tedder this morning on GMA.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer turned down the offer to be on Dancing with the Stars.

And Anthony Scaramucci wants to turn his moment in the white house into a TV series or feature film.

So goodbye to Celebrity Apprentice … no surprise… there’s no plans to bring it back.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on ABC Monday, August 14 at 8 p.m. ET. ! Chris Harrison revealed that The Bachelor’s summer spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, will be airing a live finale to see which coupled contestants’ relationships survived back at home.

According to TMZ, Blac Chyna wants to get into the music business and be the next Nicki Minaj… and she and Rob are close to settling custody of their daughter… Rob makes less money than Blac Chyna at this point.

The Will & Grace revival has already been renewed for season two, even though the show’s first season has yet to even air! It debuts on September 28th on NBC.

The cast of This Is Us teamed up for the 2017 Summer TCA Press Tour! The group dropped lots of season 2 teasers, including the revelation that Sylvester Stallone will appear in a plot line about Kevin’s big movie!

Rumors going around that Real Housewives of NYC’s Luann de Lesseps is divorcing Tom because she found out he cheated on her twice! No surprise… at the age of 50 it was his first marriage and sources say he likes the bachelor lifestyle and he didn’t like the TV reality life. The show and the reunion show already wrapped so won’t see any of the divorce.

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming premieres this Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy. Ian Ziering, Tara Reid return with Olivia Newton-John, Chloe Lattanzi, Clay Aiken, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried and Charo, among others. And Fabio is the Pope!