Hackers Target Ariana Grande’s Instagram Account

By Hayden Wright

Last night (Aug. 3), Ariana Grande’s Instagram account began posting vulgar messages and promoting obscure accounts for her fans to follow. Fans and fellow stars like Nicki Minaj immediately sniffed out a hack and the offensive posts were deleted.

The messages contained racist, homophobic language and NME gathered screenshots before they vanished.

In a message to the hackers, Minaj wrote on one of the posts: “GANG BITCH F— WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD.”

The perpetrators replied: “‘f— u talking bout u next.”

The accounts hackers promoted on Ariana’s page featured photos of Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Today, the obscene posts have been taken down and the most recent photo to appear is one Ariana posted midday yesterday.