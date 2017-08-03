Gina J’s Dirty Laundry August 3, 2017

A Real Housewife is filing for divorce! Find out who, as well as which classic TV series is getting a reboot thanks to Vin Diesel and much more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Real Housewives of NYC’s LuAnn de Lesseps (Countess) and husband Tom D’Agostino have jointly filed for divorce after 7 months!!! If you follow the show it’s no surprise… rumors that they fight and she slapped him across the face in public the other day…AND right before they got married he got caught kissing another woman but LuAnn still went through wit the marriage. He had also dated Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan before LuAnn. She lived in Berlin, CT longgg time ago and was a nurse.

Happy 40th birthday Tom Brady fans sang to him at training camp this morning, and there were a bunch of goats for the G.O.A.T.

Justin Bieber won’t be facing any criminal charges against him for accidentally running his truck into a paparazzo. He posted a close-up of this tiny tatt of a cross next to his left eye. And wrote a long Instagram post apologizing to fans saying he’s taking this time to be “sustainable” in his career.

To celebrate 10 years on TV The Kardashians are doing a special about their favorite time on Sunday, September 24, the family chats about exes, weddings, vacations, and much more in the special. Kylie’s reality show premieres this Sunday and now it was announced that Kylie Jenner will host a Snapchat show for E!, titled Ask Kylie. It’s said the program will debut on Snapchat on August 12, with five episodes following the initial premiere.

Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat, 65, who is known for playing Luke Duke was arrested for felony indecent assault. He was arrested in Massachusetts rehearsing the show 42nd Street when a woman on the set claims he walked behind her, and stuck his finger in her butt crack. In another instance a woman says he peeled sunburned skin off her arm.

Vin Diesel is teaming up with NBC to develop a reboot of the classic hit series Miami Vice! OMG. Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs as two narcotics detectives. The series ran from 1984-1990 and enjoyed five seasons and over 100 episodes.