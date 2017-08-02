Justin Bieber Shares New Face Tattoo

Justin Bieber took to social media this afternoon to show off his new ink.

It appears the Biebs now has a small cross tattooed right next to his eye. Justin has many tattoos but this is his first to be placed on his face.

The singer recently canceled the remaining 14 dates of his Purpose World Tour. When asked by a TMZ reporter about his future plans Bieber said “Just resting and getting some relaxation. We’re gonna ride some bikes.” And apparently get more tattoos.

Check out Justin’s new ink below.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:34am PDT