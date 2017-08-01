Win Tickets To See John Mayer Live

John Mayer is coming to the XFinity Theater this August, and we want to send you to see the show.

A summer leg has been added to John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour, which launched Tuesday, July 18 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at the Isleta Amphitheater and runs through Sunday, September 3 in Noblesville, Indiana at the Klipsch Music Center. Each concert on the tour will be comprised of full band, solo acoustic and John Mayer Trio sets of music.

On August 20, 2017, John Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour is coming to the XFinity Theater in Hartford. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com, but we want you to win them with 96.5 TIC!

Listen for your chance to call-in with Gina J each afternoon this week starting at 2pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

JOHN MAYER

The Search For Everything Tour

Sunday August 20 7:30pm

Xfinity Theatre

Savitt Way | Hartford CT

Reserved Tickets*: $117, $91, $71, 51,

Lawn Tickets* $28

Tickets On Sale Now

Buy tickets at livenation.com

Charge By Phone 800-745-3000