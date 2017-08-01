Meet Rachel Lindsey and Her Surprise Fiancé from ‘The Bachelorette’ at Mohegan Sun’s Reality Check

August 1, 2017 12:41 PM
Image courtesy Mohegan Sun

Listen to 96.5 TIC all this week, and you could win a pair of passes to Reality Check Presents: Rachel Lindsey and her surprise fiancé from The Bachelorette at Mohegan Sun on Wednesday, August 9th!

Who gets the final rose? Nobody knows! But when the fiancé is revealed, Mohegan Sun hosts one of their first public appearances during an exclusive Reality Check event. The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, steps out for the first time in public with her husband-to-be for a free live Q&A session followed by an autograph signing on Wednesday, August 9th.

Want to win passes? Tune in to 96.5 TIC middays all week long for your chance to call-in.  When you hear the cue to call, dial 860-247-9696 and you could win a pair of passes to the event!

For more information on Reality Check Presents: Rachel Lindsey and her surprise fiancé from The Bachelorette, Click Here!

*Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis. Limited availability. Rachel and her fiancé will only be signing the headshots distributed at event. This event is bracelet-only.

Brought to you by 96.5 TIC and The Shops at Mohegan Sun.

