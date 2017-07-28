The Killers Release New Song ‘Run For Cover,’ Announce Tour

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Killers have released another new song, “Run For Cover,” and announced a tour that starts August 8 in Chicago and runs through early next year. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The band will be supporting its new album Wonderful, Wonderful, which comes out September 22. The Killers released the album’s lead single, “The Man,” last month. The new record, the band’s fifth, is the follow-up to 2012’s Battle Born.

During the four years that passed between the two discs, the band put out a Christmas album called Don’t Waste Your Wishes and frontman Brandon Flowers released his solo record The Desired Effect.

Listen to “Run For Cover” here:

The Killers 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/20-22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Lost Lake Festival

10/27-29 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

11/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

11/07 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

11/10 – Newcastle, UK @ Metro Radio Arena

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/14 – Manchester, UK @ Arena

11/16 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

11/17 – Belfast, IE @ SSE Arena

11/19 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

11/20 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

11/21 – Aberdeen, UK @ GE Arena

11/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

11/25 – Sheffield, UK @ Arena

11/27 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

11/28 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

01/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

01/06 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

01/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

01/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

01/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

01/12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

01/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

01/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/21 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

01/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

01/24 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock LIve

01/30 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

02/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

02/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

02/05 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

02/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena