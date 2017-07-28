The Fame Files: Billy Bob Thornton (1997)

July 28, 2017 6:00 AM By Gary Craig

Billy Bob Thornton came to international attention after writing, directing, and starring in the Academy Award winning Sling Blade. Since then, he’s starred in everything from Armageddon to Bad Santa, and recently won an Emmy for his turn as Lorne Malvo in the FX series Fargo.

The very interesting Billy Bob Thornton called in to Craig and Company just as the Oscar buzz was building around Sling Blade. He explains his perspective on the film, his first experience with Awards season, and more.

Hear the full interview…

