The Fame Files: Bruno Mars (2012)

July 21, 2017 6:00 AM By Gary Craig
Filed Under: Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars is a force of nature– he’s a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and choreographer. He won his first GRAMMY in 2011, but kept going with 21 nominations and 5 wins.

Bruno’s debut album, which was certified 39 times platinum worldwide, with over a billion views on YouTube, and he checked in with Craig and Company in 2012 to talk about his sophomore release Unorthodox Jukebox, the viral wedding proposal video set to his single “Marry You,” his influences, and his hilarious artist impersonations.

Hear the full interview now!

Listen Live