‘Star Wars’ Set Photo Unveils Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian

By Abby Hassler

Donald Glover, also known as Childish Gambino, was cast as young Lando Calrissian last year for the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo movie. Today (July 19), director Ron Howard shared an insider set photo of Glover dressed up as his character.

In the social media photo of Howard’s monitor, Glover is seen hunched over, in what could be a cockpit. He sports a bright yellow jacket. As a caption for the photo, Howard wrote, “lining up a shot today from my director’s monitor.”

The movie is still untitled but is due in theaters next year.

