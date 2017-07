Meet Frank Aiello’s cat.

Recipe for baking a cake…….step 1……remove cat from pan. pic.twitter.com/nfUGkhREau — Frank Aiello (@faesq3639) July 15, 2017

This cat has a thing for stopping Frank from whatever it is he’s doing. Bake a cake? Forget it.

Laundry? No way.

He heard me say I had to do laundry so naturally…… pic.twitter.com/ArZU3Dt26N — Frank Aiello (@faesq3639) July 17, 2017

Oh, and Frank had better not even THINK about taking his cat’s food. Something tells me he’ll end up with a few missing fingers!

He also likes to guard to food cabinet. pic.twitter.com/WVBJO9c3Uv — Frank Aiello (@faesq3639) July 17, 2017

The worst part is, the cat has to not only put up with a pesky human, but an adorable damn dog too!

Oh, the inhumanity of it all!