Woman Allegedly Held Captive by R. Kelly Says She’s ‘Not Brainwashed’

By Annie Reuter

After Buzzfeed ran an in-depth article about R. Kelly’s alleged sex slave business, one family held a press conference in an effort to free their daughter from the grip of the R&B singer. The Savage family said their 21-year-old daughter, Joycelyn, has been brainwashed by R. Kelly, but in an interview the woman refutes these claims.

“I’m in a happy place with my life and I am not being brainwashed or anything like that,” she told TMZ. “I just want everyone to know I am totally fine, I’ve never felt like a hostage or anything of that nature.”

The woman, who will be 22 in several days, would not reveal her location and when asked if she is free to leave the place she is currently residing at, she refused to speak on the topic.

Joycelyn's father believes that his daughter is experiencing Stockholm Syndrome, a condition in which hostages take the side of with their captors.

Kelly has denied all the accusations brought against him in journalist Jim DeRogatis’ article and his attorney Linda Mensch issued a statement from the singer. “Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him,” it read. “Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”