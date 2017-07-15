Tickets On The :20s – See Jeff Dunham Live

July 15, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Tickets On The 20s

96.5 TIC and Stone Academy are proud to present Tickets on the :20s! Every day, we’re giving YOU the chance to win tickets to the hottest concerts, movies and events coming to Connecticut this Summer, at 20 minutes after each hour from 9:20am to 6:20pm!!*

Today is your chance to win tickets to see Jeff Dunham LIVE at Mohegan Sun on July 21st! Act fast because we’re giving these tickets away TODAY ONLY!!

Tune in all day TODAY from 12:20pm to 6:20pm… At 20 minutes after each hour, listen for the cue to call then dial 860-247-9696 for your chance to win!

We’ve got another fantastic, all-new prize coming up tomorrow, PLUS each winner from today until August 1st, 2017 also qualifies for the GRAND PRIZE– invites for you and up to 10 friends to a private performance at our Beach House with John Mayer!

to20 grand prize john mayer1 Tickets On The :20s See Jeff Dunham Live

Listen in all month long as 96.5 TIC brings you the hottest prizes, each day, all this month!!!

tix 20s rev augTickets on the :20’s is presented by Stone Academy and 96.5 TIC.  Enroll Now! Classes Starting soon! Online at Stone.edu.

*On Sundays, Tickets on the: 20s runs 12:20 pm-6:20 pm. 

