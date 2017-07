Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 7-16-17

It’s three hours of acoustic favorites Sunday morning starting at 9!

9 AM

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

I DON’T WANNA BE-Gavin DeGraw

COOL KIDS-Echosmith

BARELY BREATHING-Duncan Sheik

WE ARE YOUNG-Fun

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

FIGHT SONG-Rachel Platten

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

HOLD BACK THE RIVER-James Bay

RUDE-Magic!

WHAT’S UP-4 Non Blondes

10 AM

THIS TOWN-Naill Horan

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

NAME-Goo Goo Dolls

HUMAN-Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

SHE WILL BE LOVED-Maroon 5

BECAUSE THE NIGHT-10,000 Maniacs

IF YOU COULD ONLY SEE-Tonic

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

GIVE LOVE-Andy Grammer

CLARITY-Zedd Featuring Foxes

ONE-U2

11 AM

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

BELIEVER-Imagine Dragons

RENEGADES-X Ambassadors

YOU & I BOTH-Jason Mraz

BECAUSE OF YOU-Kelly Clarkson

MR. JONES-Counting Crows

IN MY PLACE-Coldplay

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

ADIA-Sarah McLachlan

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE-Bryan Adams