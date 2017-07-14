The Fame Files: Billy Bush (2011)

July 14, 2017 6:00 AM By Gary Craig

He was a radio personality and network TV host until the infamous tape that leaked during the Trump presidential campaign resulted in Billy Bush losing his job with Access Hollywood.

But before all that, back in 2011, Billy checked in with Craig and Company from London, where he was covering a Royal Wedding. The Prince William/ Kate Middleton marriage was a total circus, and Billy broke down some of the weirdest freebies he found, and explained why the world cares so much about a Royal Wedding.

Listen to Billy’s full report from London now.

