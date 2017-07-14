Gina J Talks To Ed Sheeran Beach House Winner Crystal From Bristol

Gina J managed to grab our big grand prize winner Crystal from Bristol!

So Crystal, how was it?

It was absolutely amazing. We got to see him perform, he performed about five songs, it was unreal. You could touch him. Oh, and by the way I got to hug him and say hello. I will not complain, ever.

I saw you, you were hanging all over him, you did get to touch him! What kind of experience is that, because a lot of people love him. For you, was this like a big thing for you?

This is a huge dream for me. I mean, meeting him and actually getting to hug him and give him a handshake after, and tell him how amazing he was, was amazing within itself. I got to bring ten of my friends with me and share the experience with them which was even more amazing to me. Everyone was so happy, the love everybody has it was such a good day.

Did you get to ask him something?

No, I didn’t unfortunately, it was kind of a rush. But you know what, I got to meet him, I don’t care, I want to see the pictures!

Yes! You can frame that on your wall. Thank you Crystal, we’re going to send you guys back with Premier Limousine. Thank you so much, because they brought you guys here.

We’re doing it again next month with a Beach House with John Mayer, so we’re qualifying people for that too. Keep listening, and Crystal have a safe trip back!