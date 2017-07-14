Beyoncé’s Photo of Sir and Rumi Inspires Art History Comparisons

By Hayden Wright

One month after Sir and Rumi Carter were born to parents Beyoncé and JAY-Z, the singer shared a stunning portrait with her bundles of joy on Instagram that quickly took over the Internet. Any time Beyoncé does something #iconic on social media, you can expect a flood of memes and reinterpretations to hit Twitter. This time, Internet responses took a decidedly highbrow direction.

The photo appears deliberately staged in the style of Christian icons—not of the gold Byzantine variety but in the style of Botticelli and other Great Masters of the Italian Renaissance. Fans started tweeting side-by-side images to compare the photo to famous paintings of Madonna and Child—that is, The Virgin Mary and her son Jesus Christ. Others saw Ancient Egyptian references, while some referenced painters Jan Van Eyck (1439) and contemporary works by Alexey Kuzmich (1996-7).

Some celebrities sell baby photos to tabloids; Bey started a vivid art history dialogue with hers. We can’t all keep up with the Carters. See the tweets here:

