What was I thinking buying my son a ‘Cat Paw’ on a stick?

July 12, 2017 7:02 AM By Christine Lee

Any parent who’s been to Walgreens with their kids and let them wander down the toy aisle has been assaulted by the Cat Paw.

“Please, please, please, please, please mom can I have it?”

“No.”

“Please?”

“No.”

“Please?”

“No.”

“Please?”

“No.”

“Pleeeeeeeeeeeeeease?”

“UGH, FINE.” (BTW, it’s a scientifically proven fact that if someone asks you for something nine times you’ll cave in. Kids instinctively know this.)

What was I thinking buying my son a cat paw on a stick? @walgreens #catpaw

A post shared by Christine Lee (@christineleetic) on

The Cat Paw isn’t PURR-FECT however.

It could use a few improvements, such as sounds of a cat purring, a cat hissing, and a cat barfing up a fur-ball. Now THAT would be brilliant.

Meantime, as annoying as the toy is, it’s simply impossible to stop playing with it.

MEOW!

