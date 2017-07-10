Gina J’s Dirty Laundry July 10, 2017

Details on Shia LaBeouf’s fifth arrest, Blac Chyna takes on Rob Kardashian, DWTS gets two weddings, and much more in today’s Dirty Laundry.

Shia LaBeouf was arrested in Georgia at 4am Saturday morning for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness. Shia asked someone for cigarette and when the person said no, Shia apparently started swearing in front of women and children. From there, he was told to leave, but refused — and became aggressive towards a nearby officer. Cop tried to arrest him and he ran into a hotel… he posted $3,500 bond. This makes his 5th arrest!

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Rob Kardashian this morning. Chyna also sat down with her lawyer on Good Morning America this morning and said that she never “liked” the naked photos of her on Instagram that Rob posted. She claims they’ve been broken up since December and that she’s terrified of him because he has a gun and threatened to use it. She also said that she didn’t have a baby out of spite. More of the interview will be on Nightline tonight.

And the guy that Chyna allegedly “cheated” with (Ferrari) has dumped her and brought back the $135,000 worth of jewelry he bought her.

Dancing With The Stars had 2 wedding this weekend! Dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd got married at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York… it’s the same castle that Taylor Swift used in one of her videos. And judge Julianne Hough also got married, to NHL star Brooks Laich at an outdoor ceremony in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho!

James Corden and his wife Julia Carey are expecting their third baby together, they already have six-year-old Max Corden and two-year-old Carey Corden together, after being married in 2012.

Looks like Daniel Craig will play James Bond for the 5th time! 2 years ago he said he wouldn’t do it but looks like money talks… and reports are that Adele is wanted to do the theme song again… her song “Skyfall” won at the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, Golden Globes and the Brit Awards.

Dwayne Johnson says these 3 creams keep his skin looking young: “Neutrogena Deep Cream Face Wash, Lancer or La Mer creams,” the star said on Twitter. Combined, the Lancer and La Mer face creams cost $295 (the average Lancer cream runs about $125, while a 1-oz jar of Crème de la Mer is $170!). But on the bright side, Johnson’s go-to Neutrogena cleanser will set you back only $4.29 at Target.

Is the show Jersey Shore coming back for a reunion show!?!

The cast – Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinnie Gaudagnino, Deena Cortese, and Ronnie Ortiz – has been spotted filming along the Jersey shore since the start of the summer. Jersey Shore aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

Weekend box office:

1. Spider-Man: Homecoming $117 million

2. Despicable Me 3 $33.9 million

3. Baby Driver $12.7 million